Budget sets tone to financial freedom

It's often said that having no personal or household budget could lead to failure in reaching your financial goals. The advantages of budgeting outdo the time and effort put into it.

A budget helps eliminate unnecessary expenses and hidden fees; getting your savings organised can really make the extra money work for you.

Suze Orman, the famous personal financial planning author, mentions in one of her books that if you are respectful of your money and do what needs to be done with it, you will become like a magnet, attracting more and more money to yourself.

If you treat your money with disrespect you are actually denying yourself the respect that you deserve. And when you don't respect yourself and your money, you repel wealth and block away more money.

A personal budget is a great tool to assist in taking control of your money. Knowing what is going out is only one part of getting honest with yourself.

You also have to know if you have money coming in to pay what is going out. The budget helps you to match exactly what is coming in (after taxes) with what you have going out.

In my regular columns, I often recommend a simple formula that can be adopted for a particular topic of interest. Today I would like to recommend the 50-30-20 rule.

This formula was made popular by Elizabeth Ann Warren, an American politician and former academic and law school professor specialising in bankruptcy law.