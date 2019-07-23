Pitfalls to watch for in business

Entrepreneurship is often punted as the answer to the unemployment problem in SA and the key to unlocking financial and professional goals.

However, starting a business is often not as simple as many may perceive it to be. Unfortunately, statistics reveal that about 70% to 80% of start-ups fail within five years.

If you are considering opening your own business, it is advisable to do the admin while you still have a "normal" salaried job.

Make sure you have enough money to cover not only your business expenses, but also your salary. If you need a loan or funding capital to start the business, make sure you can afford the interest. Insurance cover is important for staying in business - insure the assets, the people, including yourself.

Momentum believes that small and medium enterprises are key drivers of economic growth and aims to support entrepreneurs on their journey to success.

Here are a few things to keep in mind before starting your own business in order to avoid some common financial pitfalls.

First, acknowledge that passion is no substitute for experience. Make sure that the business you want to start is in a field that you have experience in. Alternatively, choose experienced partners.

Make sure that you have enough money saved for both business and your personal affairs. Generally, the rule is to try to have the equivalent of 12 month's salary saved before you take the leap.