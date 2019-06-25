Seek a proper financial planner now

The success of any sports or athletic team depends on a credible coach.

Sports coaches train, coach and manage amateur and professional athletes.

They could be working one-on-one with an individual in sports like tennis, gymnastics or boxing, or they could be working with a team like in football, netball or rugby.

Similar to a sports coach, a financial planner can help you formulate your future. They could assist in developing a plan which identifies your financial goals and builds the means of achieving them into your monthly budget.

Financial intermediaries, also known as financial planners (or advisors), act on behalf of individuals or corporate clients to protect their financial security, investments and assets against potential harm or loss.

The main role of a financial planner is to investigate the needs of a client and provide the most appropriate insurance to match their client's specific needs and budget.

I would like to suggest that you seek a fit and proper financial planner. A renowned business law firm in South Africa once said that the concept of a "fit and proper" person is a fundamental one in many professions, jurisdictions and organisations as it is used to determine a person's honesty, integrity and reputation.

There is, however, no single infallible test regarding what constitutes a "fit and proper" person and, in some instances, this requirement is not defined in legislation.