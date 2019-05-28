Electing a suitable investment product

By the time you read this column, the South African president would have been inaugurated. This inauguration is preceded by stringent protocols and procedures.

The first order of business would have been the swearing in of MPs. The National Assembly is elected to represent the people and to ensure government by the people under the constitution. It does this by choosing the president.

This could be the right time for you to elect or review your current investments or savings products in conjunction with your professional financial planner. Similar to electing a president, you need to have in place certain selection criteria.

Investment products are fundamental to wealth generation. There is a plethora of investment products and options making it a challenge for investors to make an optimal decision. For example, there are more than 900 collective investment schemes (unit trusts) in SA.

The purpose of this article is to outline some tips on the selection criteria that can be adopted to ease the challenge of choosing the appropriate product at the right time.

Let us start by expanding on the difference between savings and investments. These terminologies are used interchangeably. There are however subtle differences.

Savings enable you to plan for your future and that of your family. You may wish to own a home by saving for a deposit to buy the home. You may also want to save enough money to pay for your children to study at tertiary level.

Investments on the other hand have some of the same characteristics as savings.

Generally, investments make it possible for you to use your money to make more money. Instead of spending your extra money, you can invest this money, either regularly or as and when you have money to invest.

Investing money for when you are older and no longer able to work allows you to save money for your retirement.

The important question to ask is whether the investor is trying to meet short-, medium- or long-term goals?