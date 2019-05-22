Collaborations can be a success

Collaborations have become a big buzzword in corporate and influencer marketing spaces. Joining the fray are two young creative forces, the elusive fashion designer Dead. and Muzi "DJ Muzi" Mazibuko.

The musician and producer shared at a recent launch for their collaboration, Dead. X Muzi, that they wanted to keep true to the concept of a collaboration by fusing ideas rather than working by association as popularly done by local brands.

"Bangy and I had met on the set of a shoot where he was the stylist and I, one of the featured artists," says Mazibuko. "We originally had some friction on set but as time went on, we got along well. When we started the collaboration project, I let him do his thing because I trust him, what he does and who he is."

The creative vision of the pair has culminated in a clothing brand that imbues streetwear culture and the house beats synonymous with Mazibuko's homage to SA culture.