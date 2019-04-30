Vote for your financially fit future - know your numbers

With the South African elections a few days away, staying informed and up-to-date with the latest political news is paramount to every citizen who intends on making their mark on this year's ballot paper.

It is common human behaviour to be emotional during voting season. Personal financial matters should not be emotionally approached.

Readers are encouraged to know their numbers and vote for their own financially fit future. Listed below are some of the numbers to be considered by anyone who wishes to know their financial position at every point in time.

It all starts with a household or personal budget. It is a practical tool you can adopt to achieve the short, medium and long-term financial goals.

These goals may include holiday by the sea, part-time studies and financial independence at retirement.

A budget assists you in knowing your income and expenses each month, or even each day. Knowing these numbers helps in prioritisation and avoiding impulse spending.

The debt number: A famous financial writer (Gail Vaz-Oxlade) once said "Money is not a rocket science".

This is true with debt as well. It is money you have borrowed from a person or business.

When you owe money, you need to pay it back.

Knowing the debt number will make it easier for you to take charge and make plans to reduce and ultimately clear it.

The retirement number - how much do you need to retire?

Most of us choose to ignore this topic, especially if we still have a good 30 or 40 years to go before retirement.