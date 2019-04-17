Easter bunny had an estate plan

Christians will be celebrating Easter Sunday, the day of Jesus Christ's resurrection. Legend has it that the Easter bunny lays, decorates and hides eggs as they are also a symbol of new life.

We can learn a lot from the Easter bunny. This approach of hiding and taking care of the eggs could be likened to estate planning in human beings.

The primary purpose of an estate plan is to help you examine your financial needs and assets in order to make sure that your heirs are provided for in the best possible way, including lifetime planning as well as disposition of property when you die.

A will is a legal document that states to whom you want your assets to go after your death.

A will is one of the key documents in attaining financial freedom.

It is amazing how many people die without having made a will. This legal document provides comfort and has the following attributes and benefits:

It allows you to appoint heirs of your choice

It allows for the nomination of a guardian for minor children

It enables you to make provision for a Trust to be set up for the protection of the inheritance of minors

It includes the nomination of an executor and trustee of your choice

It is the cornerstone of your estate plan.

There are a few considerations that you need to be aware of, including the following:

Your marriage contract could have an impact on how you draft your will

A will is only valid if executed correctly (signed and witnessed)

A will should be reviewed on an ongoing basis, for example the birth of a child, buying property, divorce, etc

Consider drafting a separate will for your offshore (overseas) assets

Ensure that you have adequately dealt with your business interests.

Anyone who is 16 years and older may make a will. You can personally make your own will or instruct someone else such as a bank or an attorney or accountant to draft it for you.