Long-term thinking is not foolish at all

April 1 will be casually termed a fool's day. Each year, several pranks and jokes are made on this day. However, thinking long term is never a foolish approach.

For example, there could be valid reasons for investors to be foolish and bail out of investing. This is an unusually uncertain environment we are currently exposed to. Investors may feel that we have arrived at a place we've never been before.

At a recent leadership summit I attended, I was schooled of a VUCA moment - which refers to a scenario characterised by volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity. Readers are encouraged to adopt this VUCA concept which is likely to be around for a short to medium term, and even long term.

Readers are furthermore encouraged to adopt the long-term perspective when investing for their medium- to long-term goals. The purpose of this article is to demonstrate that taking this approach will yield more rewards.

Let me demonstrate the benefits of adopting long-term perspectives. I am proposing a 10-10-10 principle, which is a model that can be adopted for any long-term consideration.

So, how does this logic work? Take a decision in your life; any decision. Maybe it's whether to buy that celebrity gossip magazine in the checkout aisle. Maybe it's whether or not to stop and get an order of chicken nuggets or hotwings after work when you're feeling hungry on your way home. Maybe it's something else entirely.

Before you make that decision, ask yourself three questions:

How will I feel about this 10 minutes from now?

How will I feel about this 10 months from now?

How will I feel about this 10 years from now?

The choice that pops out of those questions with the best overall results is the choice you should probably make.