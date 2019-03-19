Financial freedom is your birth right

South Africans are looking forward to commemorate Human Rights Day on Thursday. The government declared March 21 Human Rights Day to honour those who fought for our liberation and the rights we enjoy today.

These rights include human dignity, the achievement of equality and advancement of human rights and freedoms.

From a financial point of view, the expression "money makes the world go round" becomes a do-able reality in the lives of all South Africans.

Suze Orman, who earned the reputation of the world's favourite financial advisor, once said that financial freedom is about understanding and accepting the natural cycles of money as it ebbs and flows through our lives.

This happens sometimes in harmony, sometimes in discord. This is much like the cycles of our bodies, our planet and the constant up-and-down movement of the economy as you read about it in the media.

It is important to learn to accept that your own money will also have its ups and downs, no matter how carefully you plan. Even if you do every financial thing right money, like other living things, isn't always going to behave in ways you can predict.

Sometimes you will have more than you expected, and at other times money will flow out and you will have less than you thought.

Let's examine some of the examples that may change your money status. There may be a time when you have money invested in shares and the market goes down dramatically, similar to what we experienced last year.

Suppose you suddenly inherit a valuable piece of property. You may be unfortunate and experience job loss through retrenchment.