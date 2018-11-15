After 12 years, Twitter's edit button may finally become a reality.

At an event in New Delhi Monday as reported by The Next Web, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that the company is strongly considering an edit button -- but just to fix small typos.

Chronic typo makers everywhere were given a glimmer of hope this week when Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey publicly discussed the company's progress on implementing an edit button in the decade-old platform.

Dorsey went on to explain that, given the nature of the platform, allowing unlimited editing could be dangerous for users: tweets could be modified to a meaning opposite of the original, leaving those who retweeted the idea digitally supporting or agreeing with something they don't stand behind. In short, he doesn't want to implement a feature that could "take anything away from the public record."

Of course, fixing a typo or small mistake would not alter the sentiment of a tweet, and that's just what the team is working on and "[have] been thinking a lot" about especially as users, including celebrities, push for the feature.