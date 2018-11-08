Soon, you'll have 10 minutes to ‘unsend' a Facebook message.

Made a typo? Realized you're wrong? Said something embarrassing? Don't worry, you can unsend that Facebook message, but you better be fast!

Under the "What's New" section of the 191.0 version of Messenger in the Apple App Store, you'll find a "Coming soon" section which outlines a long overdue feature that's on its way:

"Remove a message from a chat thread after it's been sent. If you accidentally send the wrong photo, incorrect information or message the wrong thread, you can easily correct it by removing the message within ten minutes of sending it."