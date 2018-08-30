Single women outbuy everyone on property ladder

Single females dominate the housing market in Gauteng.

Cindy Bezuidenhout, lead analyst at Lightstone Property, said its data clearly shows that female buyers have been steadily increasing since 2016, noticeably overtaking the male and married couple markets.

According to Bezuidenhout, this trend could be indicative of female buyers becoming more economically empowered.

Reviewing the volume of sales by buyer type in the four main provinces since 2013, single female owners largely dominate in Gauteng and, by a smaller margin, in the Eastern Cape.

Married couples outweigh other buyer types in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, followed by single female and male buyers.

Single women in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape are buying more properties than single men and married couples, but are buying at lower prices.

Gauteng leads the property sales market in terms of volume, "and it is very encouraging to see the female market owning this space", said Bezuidenhout.