Young aviators make their dreams take flight

A group of young black South Africans are on a mission to change the way the local aviation industry operates.

The Young African Aviators organisation, comprising fully qualified aviators all under the age of 25, is of the opinion that careers in this "niche" industry are not only reserved for white males.

It was started by 24-year-old Tsepo Seakhoa from Clocolan, in Free State, who roped in his equally passionate colleagues Kopano Mafoko, David Matonya, Letladi Mosena and Takatso Mokgatsane.

Among their goals is to raise funds to house a 100% fully black-owned charter company that will create job opportunities for struggling youth in this field.

"Many individuals are not aware of the aviation industry in South Africa. With our team of aviators [pilots, aeronautical engineers, flight attendants, air traffic controllers, etc], we reach out to schools, seminars and disadvantaged rural areas to brief and educate young and old of the various sectors in aviation," says Seakhoa.

He was exposed to the industry by his older sister who was a flight attendant.