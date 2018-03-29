Nomonde Masilela's designs a cut above the rest

South Africa's high unemployment rate - especially among the youth - is the reason Nomonde Masilela put her love and passion for fashion to good use.

Masilela, 19, a fashion creative from Westpark, west of Pretoria, is a second year environmental engineering and geology student at the University of Pretoria. Her accessories range is called Lea Couture.

She designs and manufactures culture-inspired accessories such as exclusive clutch bags, Ankara head wraps plus neckpieces and other fashion items.

Her products are uniquely designed and ooze her passion and appreciation of cultural influences.

"I was influenced by all things cultural. I have a hunger for everything that has to do with culture. It intrigues me," said Masilela.

"I'm also pushed by the fact that I have this appetite to make an impact in the fashion world and contribute towards the improvement of our economy.

"In the next few years I would like to create employment because of the number of people who are either out of work, or have never had a job in their lives.

"Job creation is a real worry for all South Africans."