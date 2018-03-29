Keneilwe Modisane's recipe for success

She's the owner of a high-end restaurant called Pause Cafe, which opened three years ago in the Pretoria CBD, and has another lower-end eatery, popularly known as Sizzling Grill, two blocks away.

Meet Keneilwe Modisane, the owner of Sizzling Catering and Events Management, a hospitality and catering business established after she quit her job in 2007 as manager at a famous shoe retail store.

Modisane, 35, said her interest in food and cooking was fuelled by mimicking what her mom did in the kitchen.

"Over weekends, I would spend most of my time watching and learning from my mother. She taught me how to prepare some of her favourite recipes," Modisane said.

"Even when she was not around, I would come up with my own recipes. I remember one time I did a mayonnaise smoothie, I've always been innovative when cooking."

After working as a sales consultant, then a manager in the retail sector, she began catering on a part-time basis at small events in Rustenburg, her hometown.

"I got a lot of bookings, that's when I decided to enrol for a chef certificate with Tshwane College from 2007 to 2009. I rented a flat in Pretoria in 2008 and turned the kitchen into my cooking space. I started small.

"I saved the little money I got from the small bookings. As we speak, I have created jobs for 10 people."

Modisane said she serves at gala dinners, private functions, year-end parties, sports events, weddings, birthday parties and funerals. A recent big event she catered for was the Tshwane Open golf tournament, where she provided three-course meals for seven days.