Sweat bears township men's perfume

It has taken innovation entrepreneur Vusumuzi Methula five years of trial and error, coupled with research to perfect his perfume formula, leading to his final product called Valentinas Kafungo.

Inspired by his mother, Mpho, who was a door-to-door seller of ready-made perfumes, the young Vusi was inquisitive. He wanted to know how the end product came about and wanted to "do it myself".

After his research on the chemical mixing of oil bases and alcohol to come up with different scents, the Tsakane, Brakpan-based Methula, 27, completed and developed his first scent last year.

"I wanted to create a premium cologne brand that lives beyond our time, do everything from scratch and mainly establish a fragrance that will be appreciated at home, in Africa and eventually make an impact in the world market," he said.

"After satisfying myself that I had the right formula, I came up with the first cologne for men's range, combining Valentinas, my middle name and Kafungo, a Malawian word meaning scent, from the Chichewa or Yanja languages.

He describes Kafungo as a name that not only speaks to South Africans but to Africa, insisting that he grappled with a number of names but eventually settled for "scent" as he was also targeting the African market.