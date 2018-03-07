Writer reaps veggie success

Digital journalism and organic vegetable farming have never been birds of the same feather, but Nonkululeko Britton-Masekela has ensured the two crafts flock together with equal success.

As a young girl growing up in Midrand, Masekela appreciated the vast tracts of land overlooking her home until she learnt how to grow food organically and in sustainable ways, turning the whole experience into her agri-enterprise.

Masekela, 34, a content creator and grower and seller of organic vegetables is living her dream of growing her own food, the way her subsistence farmer dad did.

The agripreneur, who is a blogger and writes for Huffington Post, has taken her love of tilling the land to another level by turning a hobby into a fledgling business of supplying private individuals, small businesses and greengrocers with her healthy, organic veggies.

"I'm now creating stories around using your backyard to grow your own organic food.

"I'm still doing every thing on a small scale, however, as time goes on I would love to grow big. It's my goal to own a commercial farm.

"The food I grow can be picked and eaten without washing it.

"It's natural because I don't use chemicals and pesticides and pest repellents. We harvest instead of ripping the crops from the ground.

"We remain true to nature and are sustainable as much as possible. The material we use is recyclable. Every thing, including our bags."