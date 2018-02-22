Sipho Mbele planting a seed of hope

Literary entrepreneur Sipho Mbele is a man who believes in the adage: If the cap fits, wear it, and to prove this, the businessman is literally wearing many hats at present.

From next week, Mbele, the author, motivational as well as speaker, radio presenter, MC, singer and actor, is embarking on a whirlwind national public speaking tour to several cities and towns.

"The ultimate goal is to get people talking more about things they often avoid to talk about in order to help each other find solutions," he said.

Mbele, 44, said the concept of the tour, called "A Man's Perspective - Grateful" book tour, a title extrapolated from the book series titled A Man's Perspective, came from his wife Carol.

He reveals that she persuaded him to meet, greet and talk to his fans and readers of his books. "We want to take robust discussions we mainly have via social media right to the doorsteps of men and women who have made the compilation and publication of my two books such a success.