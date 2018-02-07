So what did most South Africans spend their December pay cheques and bonuses on?

Was it on paying off loans incurred throughout the year? Booking fancy holiday homes or buying school uniforms and stationery ahead of the new school year?

None of the above.

Most of their December spending went towards food. So says BankservAfrica‚ Africa’s largest automated payments clearing house.

According to their Economic Transaction Index‚ the main purchases recorded over the December holidays were at grocery stores and supermarkets.

"[There were] supermarkets followed by service stations‚ eating places and restaurants‚ family clothing stores‚ and convenience stores and specialty markets‚ indicating the greater spending tendency towards consumables"‚ the group said.

The highest spend‚ however‚ came from one person who swiped R5-million in a single transaction!