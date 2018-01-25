Female entrepreneurs quench their thirst from the SAB well

Women business owners are reaping the rewards of being part of the SA Breweries (SAB) Enterprise Development programme, aimed at giving them experience and exposure.

Besides the enterprise development programme, SAB has several entrepreneurship development programmes focussing on creating trustworthy and reliable black women business suppliers.

Two of the SAB's Enterprise Development programme graduates, Yasmine Kazadi and Thuli Radebe, who are past beneficiaries of the SAB's KickStart and Lerumo programmes respectively, were recently appointed to coordinate national roadshows for the launch of the Entrepreneurship Programme.