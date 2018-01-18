Man behind Vaal River City project

Meet developer and architect Reggie Kukama, the man behind the multimillion-rand Vaal River City Development Company estate development project in the Emfuleni and the Midvaal areas in the south of Gauteng.

Kukama, the CEO of one of the biggest Sedibeng municipality housing and retail development projects, embraces the substantial foreign investment opportunities South Africa provides.

He has made many strides in the South African investment landscape and, with his business finger in every piece of the development pie, he is changing the landscape around him for the better.

"Becoming successful in any business requires serious dedication, hard work and taking the right steps," said Kukama, 45.

The Vaal River City Development is mirroring major cities around the world that reside on the water's edge and with sweeping, panoramic views of the Vaal River, this was a perfect opportunity to build a city and allow for the public to have access to the expanse of the Vaal dam.