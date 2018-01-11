How to land your first job

Consideration 1: Change your mindset and get positive

"Looking for a job is a full-time job on its own," says Mnisi. "Therefore, to start on a positive note, tell yourself that you already have a job. This step requires you to position yourself socially, chronologically and professionally so that you can start thinking like an employed person."

Mnisi advises graduates to be patient but consistent.

"Create a schedule with a set number of hours a day to search for your dream position, sending out applications and making enquiries about job opportunities."

Consideration 2: Update your CV and tailor it to each position

Your first point of departure is your curriculum vitae (CV) and the cover letter, says Fathima Razack, The IIE's Head of Programme: Faculty of Commerce.

"These are the first documents that potential employers will see and should show who you are and why you are suitable for their vacancy. Employers need to know that you are a good fit for their company, so your focus should be on convincing them that you are the best candidate for the job."

Razack says CVs must be tailored to the requirements of each position. Additionally, CVs should be relevant to the field of work. A CV for a creative or advertising position will look different to a more traditional CV in the field of finance, for instance.

"At the end of the day it is not just about the employer finding you, but also about you finding the employer and position that are right for you."