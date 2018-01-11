Black empowerment needs rethinking

Black empowerment has not worked as well as it should.

With the perfect vision of hindsight, it is clear that many empowerment schemes have yielded less than had been hoped, and the main beneficiaries have been a small group of well-connected individuals.

What we have not really succeeded in doing is to create a substantial number of black-owned, entrepreneurial businesses that have the potential, in time, to rival Anglo American, Discovery and the rest of the JSE giants.

This failure to identify and nurture a new generation of black businesses with the potential to scale has also had a negative impact on what is our biggest challenge: unemployment.

Vigorous economic growth - new businesses entering the economy - is what we need to reverse our perilous status quo. I would argue that this kind of thinking has to underpin empowerment initiatives, existing and planned.