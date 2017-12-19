SARS cracks down on counterfeit clothing

More than R97-million worth of fake clothing was seized by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) in its crackdown against illegal clothing and textile imports this year.

Customs Investigations also revealed that nearly 75 000 counterfeit shoes were confiscated during the same period.

“The local clothing and textile industry has suffered tremendously as a result of the illegal import of counterfeit goods. More recently the industry has also borne the brunt of the import of second-hand clothing that becomes available for resale in the market‚” said Patrick Moeng of Customs Investigations.

He said the import of counterfeit clothing and textiles and other infringements - including under-declaration and misclassification - was a massive problem in South Africa.