Nozipho Radebe believes there's still a future for the kasi bioskop

Social entrepreneur Nozipho Radebe is an epitome of townships' famous for the now crumbling kasi bioskop culture and film production.

Radebe, 31, from Katlehong in Ekurhuleni, has come a long way in the industry since her days as a toddler in both Grahamstown in the Eastern Cape and later her Gauteng home.

Being the founder and co-owner of Avalanche Media, she believes being in the entertainment industry is self-fulfilling, but comes with challenges.

"Township filmmaking is a tough world to be in because not so many potential sponsors are convinced about its viability and relevance," said Radebe.

This experience also comes with trying to convince even the very same township audience to appreciate kasi movies.

Radebe played a leading role in the theatre play Quantum Witches, a comedy meant for children across racial lines. It was staged at the famous Katlehong Art Centre.

"Personally I understand the politics and the kind of audience in this field," she said. "I also know the marketing I need to apply. In the context of Quantum Witches we are showing that contrary to popular belief, the issue of witchcraft appeals to both white and black audiences, but writing for kids in the township, we intended to make this just a comedy and it has worked well."