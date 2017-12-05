Repeat after me: DStv must not promote old shows as new ones

DStv has been rapped over the knuckles for promoting repeats as new offerings.

The advertising watchdog agreed with a subscriber who objected to the US sitcom “Mom” being described as new “when it is old content that is being repeated for the umpteenth time”.

Alison Job also told the Advertising Standards Authority that a so-called “brand new series of ‘Doc Martin’ ” was also recycled content.

DStv argued that “Mom” had previously been aired on M-Net but the promo was announcing its arrival on Comedy Central‚ where it was featuring for the first time. For many viewers who did not have the Premium Dstv package it was indeed “brand new”‚ the company said.