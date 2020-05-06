WATCH | Salomon Kalou handshake video 'shocked' German politicians

A video of Hertha Berlin forward Salomon Kalou shaking hands with his team-mates "shocked" key German politicians, who are set to decide Wednesday whether the Bundesliga can resume later this month.

"The video has done the German league (DFL) and professional football a disservice," Anja Stahmann, chairwoman of Germany's regional sports ministers, told radio station RBB on Wednesday.

"I have heard from colleagues that they are shocked and shaken.

"We were struck by great doubts when we watched the video," admitted the sports senator for the state of Bremen.

"I got the impression that good rules were being written down on paper, but that they were not actually being lived out."