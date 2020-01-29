Soccer

Willard Katsande pens a new deal at Kaizer Chiefs

By Ofentse Ratsie - 29 January 2020 - 14:23
Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 game between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on 27 November 2019.
Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 game between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on 27 November 2019.
Image: © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that influential hard tackling midfielder Willard Katsande has signed a new one-year deal at the club.

The 34-year-old crowd favourite has become a key player in front of the back-four since signing for Amakhosi in 2011 from Ajax Cape Town.

"We are pleased to announce that Willard Katsande's contract has been extended by one season, ending in June 2021," the club said.

"Katsande made 272 appearances for Chiefs and has scored 17 goals for the club."

Chiefs will have to wait until Saturday February 15 before resuming their league campaign with a home clash against Maritzburg United.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X