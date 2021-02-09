A glance over the awe-inspiring statistics of Bayern Munich since Hansi Flick became their manager in November 2019 reveals the extent to which Al Ahly’s 2-0 Fifa Club World Cup defeat on Monday night was no disgrace at all.

Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane defended what some called “defensive” tactics in the semifinal in Al Rayyan‚ Qatar as what was required given the level of the opposition‚ and the match situation of Robert Lewandowski’s first of two strikes coming in just the 17th minute (the second was in the 85th).

A competitive match-up for the African champions against their European counterparts is never easy‚ given the imbalance in resources and wealth. And Bayern were also no ordinary Uefa Champions League winners in 2019-20.

They won all 11 games – the longest winning run in the competition – including all six group stage matches against Tottenham Hotspur‚ Olympiacios and Red Star Belgrade with a +19 goal difference‚ including a 7-2 thrashing of Spurs in London.

After seeing off Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate in the last-16‚ Bayern’s 8-2 single leg thrashing of Barcelona in the quarterfinals was the first time the Catalans conceded so many since 1946. Bayern beat Lyon 3-0 in the semifinals‚ then Paris St-Germain 1-0 in the final‚ for a return of 42 goals for and seven against.