WATCH | Chiefs fans have begun their march to club’s headquarters in Naturena
The protest march by some Kaizer Chiefs supporters to the Soweto giants’ headquarters has begun in Naturena.
The fans‚ who promised “legal and courteous” proceedings‚ confirmed earlier in the week that they received permission from Chiefs and the relevant authorities including the Johannesburg metro police (JMPD).
.@KaizerChiefs supporters gather at Tintie's restaurant in Naturena, ready to march to Chiefs' village for the #KaizerChiefsPeacefulProtest #KaizerChiefsMarch to hand a memorandum to the club pic.twitter.com/lJ056TiW6S— Marc Strydom (@marc_strydom) May 14, 2021
They are due to hand over a memorandum of their grievances to senior Chiefs officials at Amakhosi’s Village.
This is a developing story.
