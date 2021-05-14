Soccer

WATCH | Chiefs fans have begun their march to club’s headquarters in Naturena

By Marc Strydom - 14 May 2021 - 10:08
The protest march by some Kaizer Chiefs supporters to the Soweto giants’ headquarters has begun in Naturena.
The fans‚ who promised “legal and courteous” proceedings‚ confirmed earlier in the week that they received permission from Chiefs and the relevant authorities including the Johannesburg metro police (JMPD).

They are due to hand over a memorandum of their grievances to senior Chiefs officials at Amakhosi’s Village.

This is a developing story.

