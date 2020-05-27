Time flies | Matsau and Booth remember the game that took SA to the Sydney Olympics 20 years ago

Former star Daniel “Massaro” Matsau remembers the majestic goal he scored to take the SA Under-23 side to the Sydney Olympics 20 years ago as if the game was played yesterday.

Played in front of a packed Vosloorus Stadium in 2000‚ Matsau's lone strike in the closing stages of the Olympic qualifier sank visitors New Zealand in the final play-off match.

He said the special moment would stay with him for the rest of his life.

“Eish my brother‚ I remember that moment so vividly like it happened yesterday and it will stay with me for the rest of my life.

"I was over the moon because we were the first South African football team to qualify for the Olympics and I played a role in doing that‚” Matsau told TimesLIVE from his home in Allanridge near Welkom on Wednesday.