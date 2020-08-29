Khoza on Wits sale: 'What I know is that there is a trust that bought a club'

It is a trust that has approached the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to purchase the Premiership franchise of Bidvest Wits, and not Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) owner Masala Mulaudzi, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza has said.

Khoza was asked in a press conference to clarify where the PSL stands officially on the deal for the sale of 99-year-old club Wits, and at what point in discussions the ratification of the matter is at the league.

The PSL chairman was also asked about the potential complications that might arise from GladAfrica Championship outfit Tshakuma having qualified for the promotion/relegation playoffs, so in with a real chance of also entering the Premier Division next season.

“On Tshakuma, what I know is that there is a trust that bought a club, which was brought to us for consideration,” Khoza said.

“So that trust was the one that made an application for the acquisition of a new status in the Premier Division.”

Mulaudzi, in multiple media interviews, has declared himself the new owner of Wits, saying he will relocate the team to Thohoyandou in Limpopo and rename it TTM next season.