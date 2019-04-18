It’s not often that a visiting coach gets praise from Patrice Motsepe but that is exactly what happened to Kaitano Tembo despite his SuperSport United derailing Mamelodi Sundowns’s title charge on Wednesday.

SuperSport put up a spirited performance to defeat title-chasing Sundowns with a 2-0 Absa Premiership win at Loftus that could come back to haunt coach Pitso Mosimane in the race for the league championship.

The Sundowns’ owner-chairman normally walks past the area where coaches usually conduct their post-match press briefings after matches without uttering a word irrespective of the result of a game.

But on Wednesday while Kaitano was in the middle of an interview with reporters after the match‚ Motsepe‚ who had emerged from the Sundowns dressing room‚ took time to interrupt the press briefing and personally congratulated the SuperSport coach on the win.

“Coach…coach..coach…Tembo…Tembo good job hey‚ good job. I’m very proud of you‚” Motsepe said to Kaitano while the cameras and recorders were rolling.

“Ja it means a lot‚” said the 48-year-old coach when asked what it meant to receive a personal congratulatory message from Motsepe.