'I am embarrassed,' says Rashford as he asks for forgiveness from Man Utd's faithfuls

Marcus Rashford says he feels “embarrassed” over Manchester United's humiliating English Premier League 5-0 defeat to Liverpool but has vowed his teammates are working hard to rectify their unacceptable form.

A despondent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s charges are still dealing with the fallout from the Liverpool defeat on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Liverpool romped to a stunning victory at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils slipping to seventh spot after a fourth straight Premier League match without a victory.

Rashford took to social media to express his disappointment over the loss while asking for forgiveness from Manchester United’s faithfuls.