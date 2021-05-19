Soccer

Chippa United fire coach Vladislav Heric

By ​Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 19 May 2021 - 13:21
Heric Vladislav, head coach of Chippa United during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United at FNB Stadium on April 28, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Heric Vladislav, head coach of Chippa United during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United at FNB Stadium on April 28, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Chippa United have fired coach Vladislav Heric with only two matches remaining in their DStv Premiership campaign.

Though chair Siviwe Mpengesi denied the axing when approached for comment, the Serbian coach confirmed via Whatsapp that he had been sent packing.

“Yes, it's true,” when asked if his services had been terminated.

Another source within the club told The Herald that former Chippa mentor Lehlohonolo Seema was being targeted for a return to help save it from relegation.

Heric's dismissal comes after the Gqeberha side lost 2-1 to Bloemfontein Celtic at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Tuesday.

In April, Chippa announced Heric as the club's technical advisor after the team's controversial saga around the appointment of Luc Eymael.

That job morphed into the head coach position, one which Heric only held for six matches.

When contacted, trigger-happy Chippa boss Mpengesi denied he had fired yet another coach.

“Where did you hear that. No, that is not true, we are busy preparing for the playoffs now,” Mpengesi said.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X