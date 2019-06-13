Famous South African football fan Botha Msila and his Zimbabwean travelling companion Alvin Zhakata have come unstuck in their epic hitchhiking trip to Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)‚ appealing to Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa for assistance.

Bloemfontein Celtic fan Msila‚ on his way to watch Bafana Bafana at the Afcon‚ and Zimbabwe supporter Zhakata have made an appeal to Mthethwa to intervene as they are stuck at the border between Kenya and Ethiopia.

The pair – who have apparently managed to pass through other countries without visas as they have been in transit – say they cannot afford the US$50 (about R750) for visas to enter Ethiopia.

Msila‚ in a video clip posted on Twitter‚ said: “They are refusing us entry because they say we must have visas.

“We never knew about a visa for these countries. So we are so surprised that we now have to be stuck here‚ because they are asking us to pay US$50 to get a visa for Ethiopia.”

Mamello Makha‚ another well-known Celtic fan and a close friend of Msila’s‚ said on Thursday that Msila is hoping Minister Mthethwa can intervene on behalf of the pair.