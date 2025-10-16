Stellies have lost five of their opening nine league fixtures so far with a single win and three draws. Even so, Barker hopes they would have turned the corner during the Afcon break in December, targeting the second half of the campaign to turn the corner.
Stellies' league results so far
August 10 (home): 0-2 v Chiefs
August 13 (away): 1-1 v Magesi
August 20 (A): 0-1 v Pirates
August 26 (H): 1-0 v Marumo
August 30 (H): 0-1 v Sundowns
September 17 (A): 1-2 v AmaZulu
September 20 (H): 0-1 v Bay
September 24 (H): 0-0 v Durban
September 28 (A): 0-0 v Chippa
Barker blames 'difficult fixture list' for Stellies' poor start
Cape side to face 15 de Agosto of Equatorial Guinea in Confed Cup
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has attributed their rather slow start to their league campaign to a “difficult fixture list”, albeit insisting that reaching the MTN8 final and progressing to the Carling Knockout quarterfinals show that not all was gloom and doom.
“I wouldn't say [our difficult start to the league season] is the most challenging [since they arrived in the top flight six years ago]. We have already played 14 games now and out of those 14 games, we have played four teams twice ... [Kaizer] Chiefs twice, [Orlando] Pirates twice, Sekhukhune [United] twice and AmaZulu twice and that's a difficult fixture list to contain in the beginning of the season,” Barker said.
“So, I would say it has been challenging, but we must not forget that we were in the MTN8 final and we are in another quarterfinal of the Carling Knockout, but importantly the league sets you up to be in the MTN8 and that's important for us ... to just find ways in the league to get our momentum going and win some games to slowly claw our way up the table.”
Stellies have lost five of their opening nine league fixtures so far with a single win and three draws. Even so, Barker hopes they would have turned the corner during the Afcon break in December, targeting the second half of the campaign to turn the corner.
“Hopefully we will be in a better position during the Afcon break so that we can target the second half of the season to really kick on,” the Stellenbosch mentor said.
Barker's men lost the MTN8 final against Pirates at Mbombela Stadium last month. Stellies beat Chiefs 5-4 on penalties in the Carling Knockout first round to set up quarterfinal date with Marumo Gallants away on October 29.
Their next fixture is on Saturday away to 15 de Agosto of Equatorial Guinea in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round first leg (4pm SA time). The return leg is billed for Athlone Stadium on October 26.
“We'd like to go there and get a decent result, but never underestimate these teams ... It's never easy to play away from home in this competition,” Barker said about facing Agosto on Saturday.
