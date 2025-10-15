Soccer

How SA ended years of World Cup hurt

15 October 2025 - 08:24
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
South Africa's Thalente Mbatha in action with Rwanda's Kevin Muhire
South Africa's Thalente Mbatha in action with Rwanda's Kevin Muhire
Image: Esa Alexander

After years of disappointment, it has taken 10 fixtures over two years in Group C for Bafana Bafana to finally qualify for the Fifa World Cup. We look at how they did it:

Multiple scorers

Bafana had 12 different scorers throughout their qualification campaign. Thapelo Morena, Lyle Foster, Jayden Adams and Oswin Appollis managed two goals apiece, while Percy Tau, Themba Zwane, Iqraam Rayners, Khuliso Mudau, Mohau Nkota, Relebohile Mofokeng, Thalente Mbatha and Evidence Makgopa also registered their names on the scoreboard.

Playing away games on home soil 

As neighbours and Group C opponents, Lesotho and Zimbabwe don’t have Fifa-accredited stadiums, Bafana had to play them in SA for their home matches, collecting four points from a possible six. Likuena hosted Bafana at Free State Stadium, while the Warriors welcomed Hugo Broos’s men to Moses Mabhida Stadium, with SA managing a 2-0 win and a goalless draw, respectively. Bafana also faced Benin in Abidjan in March, beating them 2-0 at that neutral venue.

Solid foundation from Afcon showing

Bafana have been together for the past four years, and did well at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where they won bronze and forged more synergy within the squad. Bafana hardly lost a game since returning from Afcon and their exploits in Ivory Coast also won them the hearts of South Africans, who rewarded them by filling up stadiums.

Wider pool of players

Bafana hardly had a consistent XI throughout their qualification campaign due to injuries and loss of form. From the starting team of Bafana’s first game, a 2-1 win over Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in November 2023, several players like Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Mothobi Mvala, Tau, Zwane and Makgopa went on to miss a large chunk of fixtures. But new players like Nkota, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Khulumani Ndamane and Sipho Mbule stepped up to secure the ticket to next year’s World Cup in North America.

Sowetan

WATCH | Slick Bafana secure World Cup berth after 23 years!

Big dreams have turned into reality as Bafana Bafana qualified for the 2026 Fifa World Cup for the first time in 23 years following a dominant 3-0 ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Williams calls for calm as Bafana aim to qualify

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has urged his side to remain calm and approach their crucial Fifa World Cup qualifier against Rwanda at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana are mentally ready to face Rwanda – Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos revealed what they did to get the team to be mentally stronger again after their setback against Zimbabwe in their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

SL Cabinet | Amapanyaza legality, Motsepe vs Twala, Hendricks' Israeli ordeal— ...
IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor