Khumalo worried about Amajimbos' World Cup preparation

With a few weeks before the Fifa U-17 World Cup in Qatar next month, Amajimbos' preparations for the tournament have been far from ideal.
Coach Vela Khumalo will take a group of players to Qatar in a few weeks, but his concerns for now are that they are not having preparations for the tournament.
The World Cup is set to start on November 2, and SA are in Group A alongside host Qatar, Italy and Bolivia, where they will look to qualify for the knockout stage. They will start the tournament against Bolivia on November 3, before facing Qatar three days later and will conclude their group phase against Italy on November 9.
Khumalo, who also coaches the Kaizer Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge team, said time is running out for them and they need to start their preparations as soon as possible.
“We are running out of time. We really need to get our preparations going,” Khumalo told the media.
“Remember, the only preparation we had was when we took the same team to the Zone 5 tournament, where we were playing U-20 sides. We competed against U-20 sides [Namibia in July].
“We took our U-17s and we won that trophy. That was the only preparation we've had so far. We are still waiting for dates and confirmation for camp.”
Amajimbos booked their place at the World Cup after they reached the quarterfinals of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, where they were eliminated by hosts Morocco in April and will make their second appearance, having first qualified in 2015.
Other teams are already starting with their camps ahead of the tournament next month and have played matches, while the SA Football Association are yet to arrange friendly games for Amajimbos.
Meanwhile, Amajita also faced a similar challenge before their U-20 World Cup in Chile, where they didn't have enough preparations for the tournament and never played a single friendly match before their departure. But they did well after they were knocked out in the last 16 and finished second in their group, where they beat the US and New Caledonia.
Sowetan
Khumalo worried about Amajimbos' World Cup preparation
Safa hasn't arranged friendly matches before Fifa U-17 tourney
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
With a few weeks before the Fifa U-17 World Cup in Qatar next month, Amajimbos' preparations for the tournament have been far from ideal.
Coach Vela Khumalo will take a group of players to Qatar in a few weeks, but his concerns for now are that they are not having preparations for the tournament.
The World Cup is set to start on November 2, and SA are in Group A alongside host Qatar, Italy and Bolivia, where they will look to qualify for the knockout stage. They will start the tournament against Bolivia on November 3, before facing Qatar three days later and will conclude their group phase against Italy on November 9.
Khumalo, who also coaches the Kaizer Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge team, said time is running out for them and they need to start their preparations as soon as possible.
“We are running out of time. We really need to get our preparations going,” Khumalo told the media.
“Remember, the only preparation we had was when we took the same team to the Zone 5 tournament, where we were playing U-20 sides. We competed against U-20 sides [Namibia in July].
“We took our U-17s and we won that trophy. That was the only preparation we've had so far. We are still waiting for dates and confirmation for camp.”
Amajimbos booked their place at the World Cup after they reached the quarterfinals of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, where they were eliminated by hosts Morocco in April and will make their second appearance, having first qualified in 2015.
Other teams are already starting with their camps ahead of the tournament next month and have played matches, while the SA Football Association are yet to arrange friendly games for Amajimbos.
Meanwhile, Amajita also faced a similar challenge before their U-20 World Cup in Chile, where they didn't have enough preparations for the tournament and never played a single friendly match before their departure. But they did well after they were knocked out in the last 16 and finished second in their group, where they beat the US and New Caledonia.
Sowetan
Bafana held by Zimbabwe to leave World Cup hopes hanging in the balance
Sithole glad to be back with Bafana after serious injury
Mdaka sees promise in Amajita despite early World Cup exit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos