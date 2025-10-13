Soccer

Kekana hopes Amajita players are promoted to Bafana soon

Ex-Downs star hopes Bafana also qualify for global showpiece

13 October 2025 - 11:30
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Hlompho Kekana during day 2 of the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour at Sammy Marks Square on February 07, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Hlompho Kekana during day 2 of the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour at Sammy Marks Square on February 07, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Frennie Shivambu

After Amajita's success in the junior Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in May and their good run in the Fifa U-20 World Cup in Chile recently, former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Hlompho Kekana expects several players to graduate to the senior national team in the future.

Kekana, who was impressed by the performance of Amajita in both Afcon and the World Cup, said the youngsters deserve to be in Bafana Bafana set-up.

Players such as goalkeeper Fletcher Smythe-Lowe, Tylon Smith and Gomolemo Kekana have been outstanding for Amajita.

“It is so refreshing to see these boys coming from the Afcon and still see the familiar faces in terms of continuity ... and I think we need to be that country that graduates players,” Kekana told the media during the Kay Motsepe Schools Championship finals in Soshanguve, east of Pretoria, on Saturday.

“From the U-20, I think we need to see a lot of them in Bafana Bafana set-up in the near future.”

With Bafana playing Rwanda in their final match of the Fifa World Cup qualifier at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow (6pm), Kekana said it will be a disaster if Bafana don't qualify.

Bafana need to beat Rwanda and hope Nigeria beat Benin in the other match of Group C to qualify for the World Cup, to be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico next year.

“If I look at this generation, I do believe that they deserve to go to these major tournaments, particularly with the amount of performance that they keep giving. They are the first generation to bring bronze [Afcon in Ivory Coast last year] here after many years; I thought they would be that generation that would be going to the World Cup,” he said.

“The last time we qualified for the World Cup was 23 years ago and we can't be that country – especially with the amount of talent that we have and our league the way it is, so organised and competitive – that fails to  participate in these major tournaments.

“This is the generation that needs to go there and make sure that they represent us very well as South Africans.”

Sowetan

Kay Motsepe football champs to give bursaries to deserving children

After clinching the Sanlam Kay Motsepe School Football Championship U-19 boys trophy at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve and pocketing R3m, St Marks ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA banks on Nigeria for World Cup berth

While Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos conceded that it's no longer in their hands to qualify for the Fifa 2026 World Cup following their goalless draw ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Bafana held by Zimbabwe to leave World Cup hopes hanging in the balance

Hugo Broos was gutted and so were his players as Bafana Bafana’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup were in tatters after playing to a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

SL Cabinet | Amapanyaza legality, Motsepe vs Twala, Hendricks' Israeli ordeal— ...
IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor