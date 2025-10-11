Bafana held by Zimbabwe to leave World Cup hopes hanging in the balance

Hugo Broos was gutted and so were his players as Bafana Bafana’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup were in tatters after playing to a 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday.

With Benin beating Rwanda 1-0 away from home to stay on top of Group C on 17 points ahead of their final away clash to Nigeria on Tuesday, Bafana remained second on 15 points.

South Africa are now two points behind Benin, who have a two-goal advantage and will certainly qualify with a victory against the Super Eagles.

Bafana can still qualify if they beat Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.

But that can only happen if Nigeria does them a huge favour by beating Benin, which is a possibility as Nigeria can still make the playoffs if they finish second.

But to do that, Nigeria will have to beat Benin by a clear three goals.