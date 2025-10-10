Soccer

Sithole glad to be back with Bafana after serious injury

10 October 2025 - 13:45
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Sphephelo Sithole of South Africa during FIFA World Cup
Sphephelo Sithole of South Africa during FIFA World Cup
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana midfielder Sphephelo Sithole thought his career was over after a serious injury he suffered while playing for the senior national team last year.

The 26-year-old suffered a fracture to his tibia (shinbone) and fibula (calf bone) playing against South Sudan during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He spent the rest of his loan spell at Gil Vicente in Portugal last season on the sidelines. But he has since returned to full fitness at his parent club, Tondela, and is excited to be back in the SA national team.

“I would like to thank God for the opportunity he gave me to play football again,” Sithole told Safa media. “With the injury that I got, I thought maybe it was the end of my career.

“But fortunately, I’m here again, and I’m back with the team. It is good to be back because I can see the team spirit is very high. The guys were doing well when I was away. I was always watching them playing games, so I’m very proud to be back again.”

Reflecting on his recovery process, Sithole admitted the mental challenge was tough.

“It was tough mentally because if you are injured, you can’t do anything. You can’t help the team. You can’t do much, you can’t help with anything; all you can do is to support the guys and be with them [in spirit].

“The only thing you can do is communicate with them on WhatsApp; so that’s what I did. I supported them while I was away from home, and I’m just happy they did well.”

Sithole wants to help Bafana qualify for the Fifa World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico next year.

Bafana will play against Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday  and against Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday. Both matches start at 6pm. They will need to win both to keep their chances of qualifying alive.

“We had a meeting among ourselves; and we know the Zimbabwe game is do or die,” Sithole said. “We have to win it if we want to go to the World Cup. Everyone is prepared and knows that we must win, regardless of the circumstances. We also want to make the country proud. We haven’t qualified for a World Cup in 24 years, so it is a big opportunity for us.”

Sowetan

Broos 'not expecting any favours' from Zim

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is not expecting any favours from already eliminated Zimbabwe when they meet in the crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Mdaka sees promise in Amajita despite early World Cup exit

While he expressed disappointment following their exit in the U-20 Fifa World Cup after losing 1-3 to Colombia in the last 16 on Wednesday, Amajita ...
Sport
1 day ago

Colombia too good as brave Amajita bow out of World Cup

Amajita competed stronger than the scoreline suggested but ultimately a classy Colombia flexed their muscle for a 3-1 2025 Fifa Under-20 World Cup ...
Sport
1 day ago

Fit-again Matuludi hopes to helpBafana qualify for world cup

Polokwane City defender Thabang Matuludi has revealed what kept him motivated during his nasty injury, which forced him to sit out for the better ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life