Kaizer Chiefs part ways with coach Nasreddine Nabi
Kaizer Chiefs have announced they are parting ways with coach Nasreddine Nabi. Assistants Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze will lead the team for the remainder of the season.
“Kaizer Chiefs and head coach Nasreddine Nabi confirm that after constructive engagements they have mutually agreed to conclude their professional relationship on an amicable basis,” Chiefs said in a social media post.
Nabi has not been on the bench for Amakhosi since he was asked to step aside from club activities last month before their Champions League first preliminary trip to Angolan Girabola side Kabuscorp SCP.
The shock decision for Nabi to step aside came a day after the team suffered their first Betway Premiership loss of the new season at the hands of Sekhukhune United.
Amakhosi are blowing hot and cold in the league, with no win in their last three matches (two draws and one loss) and they will be out to get back to winning ways in their next match against Siwelele FC after the Fifa window.
