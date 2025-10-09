“We went out there and we tried to compete at the highest level; therefore, these two games that are coming up are also a chance for us to prepare well, so when we go to that tournament, we know where we are as a nation.
Zimbabwe to use last 2 qualifiers to prepare for Afcon — Chipezeze
Image: Philip Maeta
With Zimbabwe out of contention for a spot in the Fifa World Cup next year, they will use the remaining two matches of the qualifiers to prepare for their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco in December.
The Warriors are at the bottom of Group C with four points heading into the final matches against Bafana Bafana at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday at 6pm and Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Monday.
Zimbabwe are in the Afcon Group B alongside Angola, SA and Egypt in the Afcon, and goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze said the remaining two qualifiers will form part of the preparations for the tournament in Morocco.
“It's an opportunity for us because remember ... we are also preparing for the Afcon and we are not taking this game lightly, like every qualifier that we've played,” Chipezeze said.
“We went out there and we tried to compete at the highest level; therefore, these two games that are coming up are also a chance for us to prepare well, so when we go to that tournament, we know where we are as a nation.
“So, it is a good opportunity for us, starting with Bafana Bafana and Lesotho, so it's preparations for us.”
Zimbabwe midfielder Khama Billiat said they are looking forward to facing Bafana and that they are taking the last two matches seriously.
“The chemistry is good; we've got most of the guys in camp and the most important thing is to gel together in a very short space of time and so far so good,” Billiat said.
“Our second session has been great so far. We've been focusing on moving the ball and getting the legs going and I think we are gradually getting there. The guys are ready.
“ The combinations are good, we just need to keep focusing and working together. We trust everyone who is here and follow what the coach [Michael Nees] wants us to do so that we can be ready on the day.”
Bafana have enjoyed the upper hand against Zimbabwe with six wins, two defeats and two draws in their last 10 meetings across all competitions, and will want to continue this impressive run. They beat Zimbabwe 3-1 in these World Cup qualifiers in June.
