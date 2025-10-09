The right-back, who was linked with a move to Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs before his injury, is now looking forward to helping Bafana win both matches to have a chance of qualifying for the World Cup to be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico next year.
Matuludi said he will grab the opportunity with both hands if he is given a chance to play in both matches. "I think the injury was a huge setback for me, given the form I was in at that moment," he said.
"But since I've fully recovered, I'm happy. This opportunity I've been given [a return to the senior national team] is a huge moment for my career. Like Oswin Appollis' consistent call-ups to the Bafana setup while he was still part of our team [Polokwane] really motivated us. He is someone who got the chance and grabbed it with both hands. So, yeah, I think that helped us a lot."
Bafana's World Cup fate is in their own hands heading into the final two matches, and six points could secure them a place. They are currently tied with Benin on 14 points but are second due to goal difference.
If Benin fails to collect six points against Rwanda and Nigeria, both away, and Bafana win their two matches, SA will qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2002.
SowetanLIVE
Fit-again Matuludi hopes to helpBafana qualify for world cup
Midfielder ready to grab his chance in two key matches
Image: Phakamisa Lensman
Polokwane City defender Thabang Matuludi has revealed what kept him motivated during his nasty injury, which forced him to sit out for the better part of last season.
The 26-year-old has fully recovered, and has worked his way back to the Bafana Bafana squad for their crucial Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday (6pm) and Rwanda on Tuesday at Mbombela Stadium following his impressive performances for Rise and Shine.
"When I sustained the injury, it was difficult for me. But I eventually had to accept that I was injured and tell myself that I was going to recover eventually. I think the rehab also helped me a lot because I was able to do it on time," Matuludi said
The right-back, who was linked with a move to Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs before his injury, is now looking forward to helping Bafana win both matches to have a chance of qualifying for the World Cup to be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico next year.
Matuludi said he will grab the opportunity with both hands if he is given a chance to play in both matches. "I think the injury was a huge setback for me, given the form I was in at that moment," he said.
"But since I've fully recovered, I'm happy. This opportunity I've been given [a return to the senior national team] is a huge moment for my career. Like Oswin Appollis' consistent call-ups to the Bafana setup while he was still part of our team [Polokwane] really motivated us. He is someone who got the chance and grabbed it with both hands. So, yeah, I think that helped us a lot."
Bafana's World Cup fate is in their own hands heading into the final two matches, and six points could secure them a place. They are currently tied with Benin on 14 points but are second due to goal difference.
If Benin fails to collect six points against Rwanda and Nigeria, both away, and Bafana win their two matches, SA will qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2002.
SowetanLIVE
Gabriel calls for consistency after Bay turn the tide
Mahlangu rallies Amajita to seal quarterfinal spot
Khoza stunned by 'early' Bafana call-up
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos