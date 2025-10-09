Soccer

Fit-again Matuludi hopes to helpBafana qualify for world cup

Midfielder ready to grab his chance in two key matches

09 October 2025 - 07:44
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Aubrey Modiba, left, Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Chaine enjoy training ahead of Bafana Bafana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda,where six points could secure them a place in the tournament.
Aubrey Modiba, left, Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Chaine enjoy training ahead of Bafana Bafana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda,where six points could secure them a place in the tournament.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman

Polokwane City defender Thabang Matuludi has revealed what kept him motivated during his nasty injury, which forced him to sit out for the better part of last season.

The 26-year-old has fully recovered, and has worked his way back to the Bafana Bafana squad for their crucial Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday (6pm) and Rwanda on Tuesday at Mbombela Stadium following his impressive performances for Rise and Shine.

"When I sustained the injury, it was difficult for me. But I eventually had to accept that I was injured and tell myself that I was going to recover eventually. I think the rehab also helped me a lot because I was able to do it on time," Matuludi said

This opportunity I've been given [a return to the senior national team] is a huge moment for my career.
Thabang Matuludi,  Polokwane City defender

The right-back, who was linked with a move to Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs before his injury, is now looking forward to helping Bafana win both matches to have a chance of qualifying for the World Cup to be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico next year.

Matuludi said he will grab the opportunity with both hands if he is given a chance to play in both matches. "I think the injury was a huge setback for me, given the form I was in at that moment," he said.

"But since I've fully recovered, I'm happy. This opportunity I've been given [a return to the senior national team] is a huge moment for my career. Like Oswin Appollis' consistent call-ups to the Bafana setup while he was still part of our team [Polokwane] really motivated us. He is someone who got the chance and grabbed it with both hands. So, yeah, I think that helped us a lot."

Bafana's World Cup fate is in their own hands heading into the final two matches, and six points could secure them a place. They are currently tied with Benin on 14 points but are second due to goal difference.

If Benin fails to collect six points against Rwanda and Nigeria, both away, and Bafana win their two matches, SA will qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2002. 

SowetanLIVE

Gabriel calls for consistency after Bay turn the tide

After a slow start to the season, Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel feels the team are turning the corner but cautioned his young side to remain ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mahlangu rallies Amajita to seal quarterfinal spot

Amajita striker Thabang Mahlangu has urged his teammates to step up and ensure they seal a place in the U-20 Fifa World Cup quarterfinal when they ...
Sport
1 day ago

Khoza stunned by 'early' Bafana call-up

After he earned his maiden Bafana Bafana call-up for the two crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe on Friday and Rwanda next week ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life