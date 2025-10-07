Soccer

Casric dismiss early talk of promotion after good league start

07 October 2025 - 11:30
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Khomotso Marebane of Casric Stars challenged by Ntuthuko Mabaso and Aphelele Teto of University of Pretoria during the Motsepe Foundation Championship 2025/26 match between University of Pretoria and Casric Stars at TUKS Stadium in Pretoria on 4 October 2025 ©
Khomotso Marebane of Casric Stars challenged by Ntuthuko Mabaso and Aphelele Teto of University of Pretoria during the Motsepe Foundation Championship 2025/26 match between University of Pretoria and Casric Stars at TUKS Stadium in Pretoria on 4 October 2025 ©
Image: BackpagePix

Casric Stars coach Bucs Mthombeni feels it is still early to entertain thoughts of winning the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) title this season, as their focus is to collect as many points as they can.

Casric dropped to second on the log table after their 1-1 draw against the University of Pretoria at Tuks Stadium at the weekend. They have 14 points after six matches and are one behind leaders Milford, who moved to the summit of the table after their 2-0 win over Baroka at Mafori Mphahlele Stadium on Saturday. 

“It is still in early stages; I don't want to put myself under pressure. We just need to stay focused and in our next match at home, we need to get the result because we have had a lot of away matches. We only had two home games and four away and we did well,” Mthombeni said.

It is still in early stages; I don't want to put myself under pressure. We just need to stay focused and in our next match at home, we need to get the result because we have had a lot of away matches. We only had two home games and four away and we did well
Casric Stars coach Bucs Mthombeni

“Actually, it is not about the unbeaten run. It is to make sure that we keep the momentum and collect as many points as we can. Since it was an away game, I will take one point. I don't want to be too desperate because it is still early in the season.

“As long as we keep the rhythm and momentum, it's okay, especially since we were coming from a goal down and we equalised. We looked balanced when we were in position and the boys played very well. We will just go back and do the corrections. We are still on the right track. We won't give up.”

Mthombeni also believes the character his side is showing will be key this season and hopes they will continue with that in the upcoming matches.

“As a coach, what I tell the guys even at training is that as long as the game is still on, we must not drop our heads and the unity is something which is pushing us. If you can see my bench, we get along very well,” Mthombeni said.

“We will come back and fight again; we are not looking at other results and after the break, we will be better.”

Results

Leopards 0-1 Highbury, Lerumo 0-1 Venda, Wanderers 0-0 Gomora, Lions 0-3 Kruger, Bees 2-0 Upington, Baroka 0-2 Milford, University of PTA 1-1 Casric.

SowetanLIVE

Mdaka lauds team spirit after Amajita outplay USA in final group game

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka has lauded the unity and character of the team after they edged USA 2-1 in their last Group E match to book a place in ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Chiefs' Shabalala replaces injured Mofokeng

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala has been called to replace injured Relebohile Mofokeng in the Bafana Bafana squad ahead of their two ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Results, not records, matter for Ouaddou

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou looks to be on track to establish himself as a cup-winning specialist. However, he insists he is not looking ...
Sport
1 day ago

Third win on the trot proof that Arrows are sharper — Mngqithi

Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi is surprised at how his side have progressed and feels they are getting close to where he wants them to play ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life