Results
Leopards 0-1 Highbury, Lerumo 0-1 Venda, Wanderers 0-0 Gomora, Lions 0-3 Kruger, Bees 2-0 Upington, Baroka 0-2 Milford, University of PTA 1-1 Casric.
Casric dismiss early talk of promotion after good league start
Image: BackpagePix
Casric Stars coach Bucs Mthombeni feels it is still early to entertain thoughts of winning the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) title this season, as their focus is to collect as many points as they can.
Casric dropped to second on the log table after their 1-1 draw against the University of Pretoria at Tuks Stadium at the weekend. They have 14 points after six matches and are one behind leaders Milford, who moved to the summit of the table after their 2-0 win over Baroka at Mafori Mphahlele Stadium on Saturday.
“It is still in early stages; I don't want to put myself under pressure. We just need to stay focused and in our next match at home, we need to get the result because we have had a lot of away matches. We only had two home games and four away and we did well,” Mthombeni said.
Results
Leopards 0-1 Highbury, Lerumo 0-1 Venda, Wanderers 0-0 Gomora, Lions 0-3 Kruger, Bees 2-0 Upington, Baroka 0-2 Milford, University of PTA 1-1 Casric.
