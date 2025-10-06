“We replaced him with Shabalala. Second, here are two players who have not arrived because they played yesterday, that's [Lyle] Foster and [Sphephelo] Sithole. They will arrive tomorrow [Tuesday] morning, and in the afternoon, we will be complete.”
WATCH | Chiefs' Shabalala replaces injured Mofokeng
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala has been called to replace injured Relebohile Mofokeng in the Bafana Bafana squad ahead of their two crucial Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.
Mofokeng limped off during Orlando Pirates' 1-0 win over Siwelele in the Carling Knockout last 16 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday with a knee injury and would not take part in the qualifiers.
Shabalala was initially in the preliminary squad and has now been called up as his replacement.
“We had to replace Rele Mofokeng because of the injury he got on Saturday,” Broos said.
“We replaced him with Shabalala. Second, here are two players who have not arrived because they played yesterday, that's [Lyle] Foster and [Sphephelo] Sithole. They will arrive tomorrow [Tuesday] morning, and in the afternoon, we will be complete.”
Broos also explained where they can use Shabalala in the upcoming matches against Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday (6pm) and Rwanda and Mbombela Stadium next Tuesday.
“If you see Chiefs' games, Mduduzi is someone who has been in action. He knows where to run, where there is a space. For me, the best position is behind the striker, so if we use him, it will be in that position.”
