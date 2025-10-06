“Maybe we should also ask our supporters to come and support this team, now that we are closer to playing the football that we want to play. And when I look at the players who are coming back from injury, I become even more optimistic that we are getting closer to where we want to be,” Mngqithi explained to the media.
“But I need our people, I know people of Umlazi, KwaMashu and Lamontville used to come in numbers to support us. I just think now we are at a stage where the football we are playing needs a little bit more from outside and even if it is young kids that come and support, I think it will be even better.
“We are short of that 12th player to make sure that we get ourselves there. I must say the smaller crowd that comes has also done very well in bringing the noise and making sure they push this team.
“I think what I wanted to see from these boys, we are above 50% and that for me is huge because I thought maybe we would be where we are after 10 or 15 matches in the league.
“When I see the progress that I see, I think we can even do better with a little bit more support.”
Meanwhile, Durban City continued with their impressive run when they thumped Polokwane City 4-1 at Chatsworth Stadium to book their place in the last eight on Friday.
TS Galaxy also booked their place in the last eight after they edged Orbit College 1-0 at Olympia Park on Saturday.
SowetanLIVE
Third win on the trot proof that Arrows are sharper — Mngqithi
Coach calls for KZN fans to back team after impressive run
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi is surprised at how his side have progressed and feels they are getting close to where he wants them to play this season.
Abafana Bes'thende progressed to the quarterfinal of the Carling Knockout following their impressive 3-1 victory over Sekhukhune United at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.
Second-half goals from Jerome Karlese, Ayabulela Maxwele and Ayanda Jiyane helped Arrows to come from a goal down to win and advance to the quarterfinal. Bradley Grobler scored the consolation goal for Sekhukhune.
Arrows have now won three successive matches, two in the league and one in the Carling Cup, and Mngqithi is satisfied with the performances.
“Maybe we should also ask our supporters to come and support this team, now that we are closer to playing the football that we want to play. And when I look at the players who are coming back from injury, I become even more optimistic that we are getting closer to where we want to be,” Mngqithi explained to the media.
“But I need our people, I know people of Umlazi, KwaMashu and Lamontville used to come in numbers to support us. I just think now we are at a stage where the football we are playing needs a little bit more from outside and even if it is young kids that come and support, I think it will be even better.
“We are short of that 12th player to make sure that we get ourselves there. I must say the smaller crowd that comes has also done very well in bringing the noise and making sure they push this team.
“I think what I wanted to see from these boys, we are above 50% and that for me is huge because I thought maybe we would be where we are after 10 or 15 matches in the league.
“When I see the progress that I see, I think we can even do better with a little bit more support.”
Meanwhile, Durban City continued with their impressive run when they thumped Polokwane City 4-1 at Chatsworth Stadium to book their place in the last eight on Friday.
TS Galaxy also booked their place in the last eight after they edged Orbit College 1-0 at Olympia Park on Saturday.
SowetanLIVE
Resolute Stellies dump Chiefs out of Carling Cup on penalties
Pressure mounts for Cardoso after cup exit
Mbokazi’s wonder goal sails Pirates into the last 8
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos