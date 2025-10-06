“It is not easy every time because the opponents analyse you and don’t let you do what you want. I’m not looking for records but to do a good job for the club and the players.”
Results, not records, matter for Ouaddou
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou looks to be on track to establish himself as a cup-winning specialist. However, he insists he is not looking for records but simply to continue doing a great job for the club.
On Saturday, Ouaddou guided the Buccaneers to the Carling Knockout quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium, where they beat Siwelele, just a few weeks after helping them clinch the MTN8 title.
Mbekezeli Mbokazi scored the only goal late in the match to help the club progress to the next round. Pirates are unbeaten in 11 matches across all competitions since suffering two successive league losses in their opening matches since the start of the season.
“To be honest, I’m not looking for records; I’m just enjoying the moment with my players, trying to give the best for the club. Trying to get results and to try to play some good football,” Ouaddou told the media during the post-match press conference.
“It is not easy every time because the opponents analyse you and don’t let you do what you want. I’m not looking for records but to do a good job for the club and the players.”
Ouaddou had to face some criticism when he started, with many calling for his head after a poor start. But as he continues to silence those critics, he insists he was not disappointed by being judged so early.
“You know, people are sometimes very quick to judge others, but we are in an ecosystem, and we know the business, and only results are important,” he said.
“But it is very important not to have doubts about what you can bring to our continent. I’m a very proud African, an ex-player, and I’m very proud to work on our continent to bring my knowledge to the players and to the club.
“I’m very happy to share this fantastic moment with the fans. Of course, fans want the best for the club. I’m not disappointed at all about the judgment some people made [about me] before. It just pushed me to give my best for the players and the club.”
The 46-year-old urged Bucs’ players to remain grounded after their impressive run and not get carried away, as he feels things can turn bad quickly.
“Things are going so fast, and we have to stay humble. We are in a good dynamic, but at any time you can have a bad moment, and then you just have to continue.”
