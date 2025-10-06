Soccer

Mdaka lauds team spirit after Amajita outplay USA in final group game

06 October 2025 - 13:15
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Gomolemo Kekana of South Africa.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka has lauded the unity and character of the team after they edged USA 2-1 in their last Group E match to book a place in the knockout stage of the U-20 Fifa World Cup in Chile on Sunday at Estadio Fiscal de Talca.

SA finished second in their group with six points, tied with the US and France and will face Colombia in the last 16 at Estadio Fiscal de Talca on Wednesday at 9.30pm SA time. 

Noah Cobb put the Americans ahead in the 13th minute before Joshua Wynder’s own goal a few minutes later equalised for Amajita.

Our immediate goal was to go beyond the group stage.
Raymond Mdaka, Amajita coach

Gomolemo Kekana then stunned the US with the strike that put Amajita ahead in the third minute of first-half added time and the South Africans defended well for their famous win.

“Our immediate goal was to go beyond the group stage. From here on, we don’t play for draws. We play for results. We’ll continue with the same character and the same fighting spirit. We want to show that we are South Africa, and we are here to compete,” Mdaka said after the game.

“The unity in this team is a blessing. We work together, from Cosafa to Afcon and now here, we keep showing the same spirit and togetherness that a national team should have. That unity is what keeps us strong.”

Mdaka said they will have to build on that performance against the US when they face Colombia next and he is optimistic they will get a good result.

“First, let me congratulate the boys. Honestly, they did a very good job,” he said.

“They showed character, they showed that they are African champions. Playing against the USA, who had already won two games by big margins, looked like a mountain to climb. But as a team, we agreed, let’s show what we can do together. I’m happy because we showed that character.

“We scored in the first half, and then had to manage the second half under real pressure. They came at us hard, but we maintained our shape and managed the game tactically. That kind of discipline and character is very important for any team.

“Credit to the boys, the technical team, and the support staff, the atmosphere they create gives the players energy, and that spirit, carried us through to the next stage.”

SowetanLIVE

